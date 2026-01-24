Reviewing Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) & Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY)

Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ – Get Free Report) and Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uni-Pixel and Alps Electric”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uni-Pixel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alps Electric $6.50 billion 0.42 $249.72 million $3.23 8.08

Profitability

Alps Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Uni-Pixel.

This table compares Uni-Pixel and Alps Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uni-Pixel N/A N/A N/A Alps Electric 4.91% 5.41% 3.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Uni-Pixel and Alps Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uni-Pixel 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alps Electric 1 0 0 1 2.50

Given Uni-Pixel’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Uni-Pixel is more favorable than Alps Electric.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Alps Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Uni-Pixel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Alps Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alps Electric beats Uni-Pixel on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uni-Pixel

Uni-Pixel, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets micro-structured polymer film materials and related technologies for the display, flexible electronics, and automotive industries in the United States. The company markets its touch screen films as sub-components of a touch sensor module under the XTouch brand; and hard coat resin and optical films under the Diamond Guard brand. Uni-Pixel, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On February 21, 2018, the voluntary petition of Uni-Pixel, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on August 30, 2017.

About Alps Electric

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company’s products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor. Its products for the automotive market comprises TACT and detector switches, Encoder, aspherical glass lens with metal holder, HAPTIC reactor, trimagic converter, current sensor, magnetic sensor, millimeter-wave sensor, GNSS module, 5G NR module, power window switch, electric shifter, sound system, cabin controller, smart door trim, electric shifter, integrated display, premium sound speakers, and customized car products. The company also provides systems development, office, and financing and leasing services, as well as transportation, storage, and forwarding services. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. in January 2019. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

