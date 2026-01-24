Prometeus (PROM) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Prometeus (PROM) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $43.93 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00002550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,419.25 or 0.99892713 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prom.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.