Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,291 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of Johnson Controls International worth $224,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 88.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $3,625,909.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,496. This trade represents a 32.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $124.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 13.95%.Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.