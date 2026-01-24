Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 189.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777,541 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dell Technologies worth $168,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 66.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $115.36 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $168.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citic Securities upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.