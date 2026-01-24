Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,328 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the software company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.85.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $301.07 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $288.33 and a one year high of $465.70. The firm has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

