Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,328 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the software company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Performance
ADBE stock opened at $301.07 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $288.33 and a one year high of $465.70. The firm has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.53.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe’s Firefly Foundry — an “IP-safe” generative-AI offering — has attracted support from talent agencies, VFX houses and filmmakers, strengthening adoption prospects in entertainment and increasing potential enterprise/subscription demand. Adobe’s Firefly Foundry AI Offering Draws Support From Talent Agencies, Filmmakers, VFX Houses & Others
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe rolled out a major AI push for Acrobat and Express (chat-based PDF editing, turning PDFs into podcasts/slides, and other automation), which can drive higher MAUs, stickiness and upsell opportunities across document and consumer app users. Adobe supercharges Acrobat and Express with AI: List of features and all you need to know
- Positive Sentiment: Specific Acrobat upgrades (chat-based editing, audio/podcast generation from PDFs) are aimed at expanding enterprise/document workflows and monetizable premium features. These product moves are concrete monetization levers rather than vague R&D. Adobe Acrobat now lets you edit PDFs by chatting with its AI Assistant
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe highlighted a slate of professional filmmakers adopting Firefly Foundry to overhaul production workflows — signaling B2B/enterprise traction in high-value media production use cases. Adobe reveals a new slate of pro filmmakers using Firefly Foundry to overhaul production workflows
- Positive Sentiment: Operational signals: Digital Media revenues are showing traction—AI-powered Acrobat and Express drove ~11% Digital Media growth and >15% MAU gains in FY25—supporting upside to recurring-revenue estimates. Adobe’s Digital Media Revenues Gain Traction: What’s the Path Ahead?
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings preview: analysts expect double?digit EPS growth in the near-term — results/guidance will be the next major catalyst and could widen intraday moves. Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Adobe’s Report
- Negative Sentiment: Market skepticism persists: recent analyst headlines and commentary (TalkMarkets, Jim Cramer mentions) highlight concerns that the stock’s decline could reflect execution risks, valuation re-rating or disappointment on monetization speed of AI features. Adobe Stock Price Crash Supercharges: Is It A Bargain Or A Value Trap?
- Negative Sentiment: Technicals and sentiment remain headwinds: ADBE sits well below its 50- and 200-day moving averages and has seen significant YTD/1?yr share declines, which can amplify downside if upcoming results or guidance disappoint. Jim Cramer Reveals Why He Might Cancel His Adobe (ADBE) Subscription
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
