iA Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,057 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,721,363,000 after purchasing an additional 231,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,266,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,725,362,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,214,000 after buying an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,095,000 after buying an additional 585,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Synopsys by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,913,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,757,000 after buying an additional 187,790 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $501.39 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.27. The firm has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Synopsys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $602.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

