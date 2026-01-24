Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TM opened at $226.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $305.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.64. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $235.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.57 and a 200 day moving average of $199.75.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $81.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.249-15.249 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 65.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 27.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota’s operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company’s product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

