BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price target on BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

BOK Financial Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $132.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.88. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $85.07 and a 52 week high of $138.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.32. BOK Financial had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $589.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $114,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,724.24. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $380,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in BOK Financial by 92.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF), headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company’s offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

