77,378 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Acquired by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 114,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.7% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q4 and full?year results — KMI reported higher revenue and EPS that beat consensus, with strong Natural Gas Pipelines contributions and a larger backlog that helped drive a jump in net income. Kinder Morgan Posts Record Earnings

Record Q4 and full?year results — KMI reported higher revenue and EPS that beat consensus, with strong Natural Gas Pipelines contributions and a larger backlog that helped drive a jump in net income. Positive Sentiment: Structural LNG tailwinds/backlog — management cites rising LNG feed?gas demand and a >$10B project backlog that should underpin multi?year cash flow and project EBITDA as new projects come online. LNG feed gas demand & backlog

Structural LNG tailwinds/backlog — management cites rising LNG feed?gas demand and a >$10B project backlog that should underpin multi?year cash flow and project EBITDA as new projects come online. Positive Sentiment: Dividend and capital returns — KMI declared the quarterly dividend (maintains a ~4% yield) and reiterated capital allocation that supports distributions while funding growth projects.

Dividend and capital returns — KMI declared the quarterly dividend (maintains a ~4% yield) and reiterated capital allocation that supports distributions while funding growth projects. Positive Sentiment: Insiders and buying signals — recent insider purchases (including Amy W. Chronis and others) and elevated call?option activity signal some bullish conviction from traders. Amy Chronis purchase

Insiders and buying signals — recent insider purchases (including Amy W. Chronis and others) and elevated call?option activity signal some bullish conviction from traders. Neutral Sentiment: Asset sale — KMI sold its Eagle Ford JV stake for ~$396M to BPX, which raises near?term cash and simplifies upstream exposure; impact on long?term earnings depends on redeployment. Eagle Ford sale

Asset sale — KMI sold its Eagle Ford JV stake for ~$396M to BPX, which raises near?term cash and simplifies upstream exposure; impact on long?term earnings depends on redeployment. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/price target moves — modest target increases and “sector perform” notes (e.g., Scotiabank) reflect cautious optimism but limited near?term upside. Price target update

Analyst/price target moves — modest target increases and “sector perform” notes (e.g., Scotiabank) reflect cautious optimism but limited near?term upside. Negative Sentiment: Cautious guidance — management issued relatively conservative near?term guidance despite the strong quarter, which can cap investor enthusiasm for an immediate rerating. MarketBeat: cautious guidance

Cautious guidance — management issued relatively conservative near?term guidance despite the strong quarter, which can cap investor enthusiasm for an immediate rerating. Negative Sentiment: Mixed insider activity — while some insiders bought, Quiver/filings show multiple executive share sales in recent months, which can be read as profit?taking by some market participants. Quiver insider activity

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $169,503.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 201,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,097.96. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares worth $507,462. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

