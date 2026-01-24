Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $31,000.00 in Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew D’amico sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, Andrew D’amico sold 200 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 400 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $57,000.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Andrew D’amico sold 754 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $78,416.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $175,380.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,908 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $189,140.04.

On Friday, October 24th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,071 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $196,330.80.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Andrew D’amico sold 565 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $50,850.00.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $153.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. Vicor Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $171.51.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.43. Vicor had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 18.63%.The business had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 13.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 53.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Vicor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vicor by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICR. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Vicor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price objective on Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

