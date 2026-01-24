Galliford Try’s (GFRD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 620 price target on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 585.
Get Our Latest Report on Galliford Try
Galliford Try Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Galliford Try
In other news, insider Kris Hampson sold 4,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 377, for a total transaction of £16,866.98. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Galliford Try
Galliford Try is one of the UK’s leading construction groups, working to improve the UK’s built environment, delivering positive, lasting change for the communities we work in on behalf of our clients.
Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment. We see long-term growth and appropriate margins in these markets.
Our company is founded on our values of excellence, passion, integrity and collaboration, and our vision is to be a people-orientated, progressive business, driven by our values to deliver lasting change for our stakeholders and the communities we work in.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galliford Try
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.