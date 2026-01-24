Galliford Try’s (GFRD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 620 price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 585.

Shares of Galliford Try stock opened at GBX 534 on Wednesday. Galliford Try has a 12 month low of GBX 294 and a 12 month high of GBX 556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30. The stock has a market cap of £522.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 516.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 486.12.

In other news, insider Kris Hampson sold 4,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 377, for a total transaction of £16,866.98. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Galliford Try is one of the UK’s leading construction groups, working to improve the UK’s built environment, delivering positive, lasting change for the communities we work in on behalf of our clients.

Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment. We see long-term growth and appropriate margins in these markets.

Our company is founded on our values of excellence, passion, integrity and collaboration, and our vision is to be a people-orientated, progressive business, driven by our values to deliver lasting change for our stakeholders and the communities we work in.

