Steel Dynamics (STLD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $4.6192 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, January 26, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.4%

STLD opened at $181.32 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $182.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.72 and its 200 day moving average is $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,499.72. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 307.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,746,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company’s product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

