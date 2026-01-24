Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Receives $148.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Matson in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.

Shares of MATX opened at $158.91 on Wednesday. Matson has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $162.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.72 million. Matson had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Matson will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 124.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Matson by 42.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc (NYSE: MATX) is a U.S.-based provider of ocean transportation and supply chain logistics services with a focus on Pacific trade lanes. The company operates a fleet of container ships that regularly service Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia and other Pacific islands, as well as mainland U.S. ports. Matson’s ocean transportation segment offers scheduled liner services, expedited shipping options and specialized project cargo handling for industries ranging from retail to heavy machinery.

In addition to its core liner operations, Matson offers ocean transportation services between Asia and the U.S.

