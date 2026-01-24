The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Receives $30.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.1538.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GAP. BTIG Research lifted their target price on GAP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on GAP in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th.

Get GAP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAP

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE:GAP opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. GAP has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. GAP had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Insider Activity at GAP

In other news, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $13,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,329,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,944,829.90. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 3,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $107,375.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 746,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,192,958.24. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,349,044 shares of company stock valued at $36,857,065. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of GAP by 1,228.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.