Analysts Set Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) PT at $13.25

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKTX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Nkarta from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $176.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nkarta will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 26,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $53,915.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 390,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,347.61. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nkarta by 478.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 300.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 504,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 80,211 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 852,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Leveraging proprietary activation and expansion technologies, Nkarta aims to harness the innate tumor-killing properties of NK cells while incorporating targeted immuno-engineering approaches to enhance safety, potency and persistence in patients. The company’s platform supports both allogeneic cell manufacturing and genetic modifications to generate chimeric antigen receptor-expressing NK cell candidates designed to address a range of hematologic and solid tumors.

Nkarta’s lead program, NKX019, is an anti-CD19 CAR-NK cell therapy in early-phase clinical trials for relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

