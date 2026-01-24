ADACU’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 27th (NASDAQ:ADACU)

ADACU’s (NASDAQ:ADACU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, January 27th. ADACU had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During ADACU’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ADACU Price Performance

NASDAQ ADACU opened at $10.00 on Friday. ADACU has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Featured Stories

