iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Trading 0% Higher – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.27. Approximately 623,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 824,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 195.0% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

