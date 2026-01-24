Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.7823, but opened at $0.7578. Keppel REIT shares last traded at $0.7973, with a volume of 645 shares traded.

Keppel REIT Stock Down 3.8%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust sponsored by Keppel Land, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation. Established in 2006 and listed on the Singapore Exchange, the REIT focuses on investing in premium office properties within the Asia-Pacific region.

The portfolio comprises six Grade A office buildings in Singapore’s Central Business District, including landmark developments such as Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Maritime Square Tower 2 and Ocean Financial Centre.

