JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 452,572 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the previous session’s volume of 120,600 shares.The stock last traded at $69.78 and had previously closed at $69.42.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMOM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

