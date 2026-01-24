Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.29 and last traded at $39.4240, with a volume of 794954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

Several analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $391.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.95 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 634.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 565,564 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 249,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 22,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union’s product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

