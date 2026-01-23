Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 838,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 363,225 shares.The stock last traded at $23.2550 and had previously closed at $23.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1122 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.