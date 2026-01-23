Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 838,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 363,225 shares.The stock last traded at $23.2550 and had previously closed at $23.26.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1122 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
