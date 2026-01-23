Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.8750, but opened at $9.55. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 1,940 shares.

Daiwa Securities Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group’s core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

