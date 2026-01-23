Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 205507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVRI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enviri to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enviri in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CJS Securities upgraded Enviri to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enviri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $574.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Enviri’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Enviri has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.740–0.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.260–0.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enviri Corporation will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Enviri news, SVP Jennifer Ott Kozak sold 9,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $176,200.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $148,730.58. The trade was a 54.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enviri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,604,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Enviri by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the second quarter worth approximately $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Inc (NYSE: NVRI) is a provider of environmental monitoring, data intelligence and sustainability solutions for critical infrastructure and industrial operations. The company integrates Internet of Things (IoT) sensor hardware, cloud-based analytics and field services to collect, process and visualize environmental data. Enviri's platform supports real-time monitoring and historical trend analysis across water, air and wastewater streams to help clients meet regulatory requirements and manage environmental risk.

Enviri’s product suite includes ruggedized sensor networks, remote data loggers, automated sampling systems and a web-based analytics portal.

