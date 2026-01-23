Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. 1,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 29,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

