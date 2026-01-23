Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.24, but opened at $16.1499. Danone shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 73,565 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Danone Stock Performance

Danone Company Profile

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Danone is a French multinational food-products company headquartered in Paris, with roots dating to 1919 when it was founded by Isaac Carasso. The company positions itself around nutrition and health-oriented food and beverage products, and it combines global brand management, manufacturing and distribution to serve a broad consumer base. Danone’s long history has been characterized by expansion beyond its original yogurt business into bottled water, infant and medical nutrition, and plant-based alternatives.

Danone’s principal activities include the development, production and marketing of dairy and plant-based products, bottled waters, and specialized nutrition for infants and medical patients.

