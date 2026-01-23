Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading Up 45.5% – Here’s Why

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 45.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,451,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 478% from the average daily volume of 251,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Great Atlantic Resources Trading Up 45.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$10.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland. It holds interests in Glenelg Vanadium, Kagoot Brook Cobalt, MacDougal Road, Keymet, Mascarene, Mount Raymond, and Porcupine properties located in New Brunswick; Pilley's Island and South Quarry properties located in Newfoundland; and Mitchell Brook property located in Nova Scotia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.