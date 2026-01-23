Gary Bowman Sells 12,500 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2026

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMNGet Free Report) CEO Gary Bowman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $442,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 879,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,123,583.91. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 21st, Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $265,275.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 17th, Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $264,375.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 17th, Gary Bowman sold 12,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $440,625.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

BWMN stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.45 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) is a multidisciplinary professional services firm that provides engineering, environmental, planning and surveying services to public and private sector clients. Its service offerings encompass civil, geotechnical and environmental engineering; land development planning and permitting; construction management; survey and geospatial services; and ecological and water resources consulting. The firm supports infrastructure, real estate, energy, utilities and telecommunications projects, delivering site characterization, design, permitting and construction-phase oversight.

Since its founding in 1980, Bowman Consulting Group has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to expand its technical capabilities and geographic footprint.

