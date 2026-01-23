Terrance Coyne Sells 69,582 Shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) CFO Terrance Coyne sold 69,582 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,738,051.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,993.50. This trade represents a 65.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,533,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $609.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.01 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 26.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,212,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332,074 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,200,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,272,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,423,000 after purchasing an additional 77,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,176,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,494,000 after acquiring an additional 177,036 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,388,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RPRX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Leerink Partners set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

