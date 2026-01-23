Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Director Sells $971,333.24 in Stock

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) Director Barry Golsen sold 96,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $971,333.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,053.64. The trade was a 65.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lsb Industries Stock Performance

LXU stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 548,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $711.17 million, a PE ratio of -988.50 and a beta of 0.75. Lsb Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.30 million. Lsb Industries had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lsb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Lsb Industries in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Lsb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lsb Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lsb Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 22.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lsb Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lsb Industries

LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

