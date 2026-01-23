Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) CFO Sells $329,067.90 in Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Maclean sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $329,067.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 59,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,560.50. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Avidity Biosciences Price Performance
RNA traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $72.60. 1,217,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,906. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.95. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $72.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 2,634.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 420.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Loop Capital set a $72.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.57.
Avidity Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing antibody-oligonucleotide conjugate (AOC) therapies designed to address serious neuromuscular and cardiac diseases. The company’s proprietary AOC platform combines the targeting specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the gene-modulating power of oligonucleotides to deliver therapeutic agents directly into muscle cells. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, Avidity seeks to overcome traditional delivery challenges associated with RNA-based medicines by leveraging receptor-mediated uptake mechanisms.
The company’s lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is in clinical development for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and represents the first application of the AOC platform in a human study.
