First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Announces Earnings Results

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. First Capital had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

First Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCAP traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.87. 1,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,468. The stock has a market cap of $170.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.64. First Capital has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. First Capital’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCAP. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Capital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in First Capital by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Capital by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 34,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of First Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Capital by 109.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 40,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FCAP, the firm specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. External management is provided by First Capital Asset Management, LLC, leveraging senior credit expertise to structure tailored financing that supports growth initiatives, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company’s investment portfolio comprises senior secured loans, second-lien and subordinated debt, as well as equity co-investments.

Further Reading

