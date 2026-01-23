RLI (NYSE:RLI) CEO Craig Kliethermes Purchases 5,000 Shares

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Kliethermes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $287,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 143,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,225.50. This trade represents a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RLI stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.97. 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.53. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $81.79.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $465.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.53 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.43%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.80%.

Positive Sentiment: RLI reported Q4 results that beat estimates (EPS $0.94 vs. ~$0.76 consensus) and topped revenue expectations; management cited solid investment income and expense control, supporting near-term earnings. Earnings Press Release / Transcript

RLI reported Q4 results that beat estimates (EPS $0.94 vs. ~$0.76 consensus) and topped revenue expectations; management cited solid investment income and expense control, supporting near-term earnings. Positive Sentiment: Underwriting results were strong: underwriting income rose to about $71M for Q4 and the combined ratio was in the low-80s (~82.6–83%), indicating profitable core insurance operations that can support underwriting margins. Underwriting Income Article

Underwriting results were strong: underwriting income rose to about $71M for Q4 and the combined ratio was in the low-80s (~82.6–83%), indicating profitable core insurance operations that can support underwriting margins. Positive Sentiment: RLI trimmed its catastrophe reinsurance purchases by $150M at the January renewal — management is taking advantage of cheaper reinsurance pricing to lower reinsurance expense and retain more premium, which could boost margins if managed carefully. Reinsurance Renewal Article

RLI trimmed its catastrophe reinsurance purchases by $150M at the January renewal — management is taking advantage of cheaper reinsurance pricing to lower reinsurance expense and retain more premium, which could boost margins if managed carefully. Positive Sentiment: Management highlights disciplined underwriting and substantial book-value growth (~33%), signaling capital strength and a focus on profitable growth rather than top-line share grabbing in a competitive market. Business Strategy / Book Value Article

Management highlights disciplined underwriting and substantial book-value growth (~33%), signaling capital strength and a focus on profitable growth rather than top-line share grabbing in a competitive market. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies moved RLI from Underperform to Hold on valuation grounds — a modestly supportive analyst action that reduces near-term downside from that firm’s prior view. Jefferies Upgrade

Jefferies moved RLI from Underperform to Hold on valuation grounds — a modestly supportive analyst action that reduces near-term downside from that firm’s prior view. Neutral Sentiment: Citizens JMP reaffirmed a market?perform / MP rating — neutral wording from another shop keeps analyst consensus cautious. Analyst Reaffirmation

Citizens JMP reaffirmed a market?perform / MP rating — neutral wording from another shop keeps analyst consensus cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings-call transcript is available for detail on reserves, reinsurance strategy and segment performance for investors who want to dig into management commentary. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings-call transcript is available for detail on reserves, reinsurance strategy and segment performance for investors who want to dig into management commentary. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts (William Blair noted via TipRanks) keep a Hold stance, pointing to slowing premium growth and rising loss costs — key headwinds that could dent future underwriting leverage and justify a cautious view. Analyst Note on Growth & Loss Trends

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 7,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 3,645.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RLI from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $59.00 price target on RLI and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $58.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

RLI Corporation (NYSE:RLI) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI’s approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

