NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) EVP Sells $920,210.00 in Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) EVP Ronald Reagan sold 10,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $920,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,655. The trade was a 40.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,300,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364,562. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.49.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research set a $84.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.
NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.
NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.
