High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 48633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

High Arctic Energy Services Trading Down 4.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.16 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.03.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.93 million for the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 43.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc is engaged in providing contract drilling, well servicing, completion services, equipment rentals, and other oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Papua New Guinea and Canada. The operating segments of the company are Drilling Services segment which consists of the drilling services; Production Services segment which consists of the well servicing and snubbing services; Ancillary Services segment which provides rental equipment and engineering consulting to various companies within the oil and gas sector and Corporate segment.

