Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.
SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.75.
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saputo had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of C$4.72 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.7735369 earnings per share for the current year.
Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight. Saputo also competes in food service (30% of revenue) and industrials (20% of revenue), which houses its ingredients business.
