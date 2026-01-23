CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $683.00 to $721.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CACI International from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $670.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CACI International from $567.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial set a $800.00 target price on CACI International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.09.
CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The information technology services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.40. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.95 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-28.920 EPS. Research analysts predict that CACI International will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 27.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 365,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 77,677 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 22.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,346,000 after acquiring an additional 54,905 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of CACI International by 1,494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 33,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in CACI International by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CACI International by 392.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 EPS beat — CACI reported $6.81 EPS vs. consensus ~$6.41, driven by margin performance and cost management; this beat is a primary driver of the stock strength. CACI International (CACI) Q2 Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Raised FY?2026 EPS guidance — management set FY EPS guidance of $28.25–$28.92, above consensus, signaling confidence in profit trajectory and supporting valuations. CACI International raises guidance after beating Q2 earnings estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth and contract wins — revenue rose 5.7% y/y and the company highlighted contract activity on the call, which underpins the raised guidance and longer?term growth outlook. CACI Reports 5.7% Growth in Q2 Fiscal 2026 Revenue
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reaction — some analysts adjusted price targets upward and flagged a changing story after the quarter; this may sustain momentum if upgrades continue but could not fully offset mixed top?line signals. Why Analysts See The Story Shifting For CACI International
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available — the full earnings call transcript and slide deck are out for deeper scrutiny (useful for modelling contract cadence and margins). CACI Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript Q2 Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations — Q2 revenue was $2.22B vs. analyst estimates around $2.28B; that top?line miss is the key caveat to the quarter and keeps attention on backlog and future bookings. CACI misses Q4/CY2025 revenue estimates
CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.
Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.
