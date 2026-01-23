CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $683.00 to $721.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CACI International from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $670.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CACI International from $567.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial set a $800.00 target price on CACI International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.09.

Get CACI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CACI International

CACI International Trading Up 0.8%

CACI stock traded up $5.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $660.64. The company had a trading volume of 245,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,907. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $586.09 and a 200-day moving average of $533.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CACI International has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $683.50.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The information technology services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.40. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.95 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-28.920 EPS. Research analysts predict that CACI International will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 27.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 365,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 77,677 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 22.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,346,000 after acquiring an additional 54,905 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of CACI International by 1,494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 33,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in CACI International by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CACI International by 392.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CACI International this week:

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.