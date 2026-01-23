Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.0750, with a volume of 788241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Galiano Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $798.85 million, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 939.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Incorporated is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol GAU. The company’s primary focus is the acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold deposits in the Americas. Galiano Gold pursues a value-driven strategy to build gold resources by identifying high-potential projects, conducting systematic drilling programs and advancing resource definition toward a development decision.

Galiano Gold’s flagship asset is the Oko West and Oko East gold project located in the Essequibo region of Guyana, where multiple oxide and primary gold mineralized zones have been outlined through extensive drilling.

