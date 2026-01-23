Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dynatrace (DT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) recently:

1/21/2026 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $69.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $64.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Dynatrace had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Dynatrace had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Dynatrace had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Dynatrace had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Dynatrace had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Dynatrace had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,398,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,706.25. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $339,751.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $404,034.75. This represents a 45.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,424. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Dynatrace Inc alerts:

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.