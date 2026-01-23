Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $686.00 price objective (up from $635.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.00.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $525.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.86. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,480. This trade represents a 81.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 22,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.89, for a total value of $13,019,717.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,977.66. This represents a 89.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,714 shares of company stock valued at $31,617,799. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat revenue and EPS estimates — Intuitive reported $2.87B revenue and $2.53 adjusted EPS, above Street estimates, driven by procedure growth and improved margins; the market reacted positively. Read More.

Q4 results beat revenue and EPS estimates — Intuitive reported $2.87B revenue and $2.53 adjusted EPS, above Street estimates, driven by procedure growth and improved margins; the market reacted positively. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Procedure growth and recurring consumables remain the core growth engine — da Vinci procedure trends (mid?teens growth) underpin recurring instrument & service revenue, supporting margin expansion and long?term visibility. Read More.

Procedure growth and recurring consumables remain the core growth engine — da Vinci procedure trends (mid?teens growth) underpin recurring instrument & service revenue, supporting margin expansion and long?term visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive — multiple firms (including William Blair and Bank of America coverage) continue with Buy/Outperform views and above?consensus price targets, supporting upside expectations. Read More.

Analysts remain constructive — multiple firms (including William Blair and Bank of America coverage) continue with Buy/Outperform views and above?consensus price targets, supporting upside expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company guidance signals deceleration but remains constructive — Intuitive expects procedure growth to moderate (guidance midpoint lower than recent quarters) and modest tariff headwinds; investors are parsing near?term growth versus multi?year opportunity. Read More.

Company guidance signals deceleration but remains constructive — Intuitive expects procedure growth to moderate (guidance midpoint lower than recent quarters) and modest tariff headwinds; investors are parsing near?term growth versus multi?year opportunity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings disclosure & call available — the company press release and the earnings call transcript provide detail on margins, R&D spending and geographic trends for investors doing deeper due diligence. Read More. and Read More.

Full earnings disclosure & call available — the company press release and the earnings call transcript provide detail on margins, R&D spending and geographic trends for investors doing deeper due diligence. Read More. and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Tariff impact and rising operating expenses could weigh on margins — management flagged a larger tariff drag in 2026 and expects operating expenses to grow faster as R&D ramps, which may temper operating leverage near?term. Read More.

Tariff impact and rising operating expenses could weigh on margins — management flagged a larger tariff drag in 2026 and expects operating expenses to grow faster as R&D ramps, which may temper operating leverage near?term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and mixed institutional moves noted — recent filings show significant insider sales and some large institutional reallocations, which investors may view as a caution signal to monitor. Read More.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.