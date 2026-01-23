PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.86, but opened at $34.73. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 3,694 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDFS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PDF Solutions from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3,413.00 and a beta of 1.57.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $57.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $56.69 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 138.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company’s flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

