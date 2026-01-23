BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.10. BB Seguridade Participacoes shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 12,794 shares changing hands.

BB Seguridade Participacoes Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.36.

BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.25 million. BB Seguridade Participacoes had a net margin of 87.16% and a return on equity of 79.01%. Research analysts expect that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participacoes Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA is a leading Brazilian insurance and pension holding company, primarily focused on the design, underwriting and distribution of risk protection and retirement solutions. As a publicly traded subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, BB Seguridade operates through a network of specialized businesses that serve both individual and institutional clients across Brazil.

The company’s main offerings are delivered via its core subsidiaries: Brasilprev (private pension and savings plans), BB Mapfre (property & casualty insurance), Brasilveículos (auto warranty and mechanical protection), Brasilcap (surety bonds) and BB Seguros (life, rural and personal accident insurance).

