Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNMGet Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 36,206 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 652% compared to the typical volume of 4,815 call options.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.70. The company had a trading volume of 536,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $76.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $1.7432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 339.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,088,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

