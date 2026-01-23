Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 36,206 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 652% compared to the typical volume of 4,815 call options.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.70. The company had a trading volume of 536,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $76.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $1.7432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 339.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,088,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.