Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 36,206 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 652% compared to the typical volume of 4,815 call options.
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 0.5%
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.70. The company had a trading volume of 536,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $76.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00.
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $1.7432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 339.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile
The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.
Featured Stories
