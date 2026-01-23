Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $235.07, but opened at $223.79. Capital One Financial shares last traded at $225.20, with a volume of 2,108,084 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.02%.

Capital One Financial News Roundup

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,269 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $713,132.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,238,868.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,250. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,895 shares of company stock valued at $67,111,541. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 74.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,603,000 after buying an additional 24,129,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,701,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,777,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $142.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.74, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.33.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

