Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of HBANP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,221. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Established in 1866 as The Huntington National Bank, the organization has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading financial institutions in the U.S. Midwest. It operates as the parent company of Huntington National Bank, offering a broad range of banking and financial services to individual and institutional clients.

The company’s core business activities span consumer banking, commercial banking, and wealth management.

