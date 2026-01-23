Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (BATS:MINN)

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22.

Institutional Trading of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. CPA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CPA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period.

About Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF

The Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to target mainly investment-grade municipal securities of various maturities, with interest income that is exempted from federal and Minnesota state income tax. MINN was launched on Mar 12, 2021 and is managed by Mairs & Power.

