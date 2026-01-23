Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,360 price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,326.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 1,544 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,551.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,711.93. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,482 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,360. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, insider Mazen Darwazah acquired 315,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,601 per share, for a total transaction of £5,043,150. Also, insider Said Darwazah bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,541 per share, for a total transaction of £1,078,700. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 448,214 shares of company stock worth $712,497,058. 18.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly. We are a trusted, reliable partner and dependable source of over 800+ (as of Feb 2025) high-quality generic, specialty and branded pharmaceutical products that hospitals, physicians and pharmacists need to treat their patients across North America, MENA and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.