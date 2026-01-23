Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIKGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,360 price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,326.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 1,544 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,551.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,711.93. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,482 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,360. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mazen Darwazah acquired 315,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,601 per share, for a total transaction of £5,043,150. Also, insider Said Darwazah bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,541 per share, for a total transaction of £1,078,700. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 448,214 shares of company stock worth $712,497,058. 18.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly. We are a trusted, reliable partner and dependable source of over 800+ (as of Feb 2025) high-quality generic, specialty and branded pharmaceutical products that hospitals, physicians and pharmacists need to treat their patients across North America, MENA and Europe.

