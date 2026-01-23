J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This is a 2.3% increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $7.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $210.73 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.99%.The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

Featured Stories

