Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) versus OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Head to Head Comparison

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) and OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -40.86% -116.72% -42.14% OLB Group -92.68% -208.53% -71.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jumia Technologies and OLB Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $167.49 million 9.25 -$99.09 million N/A N/A OLB Group $12.84 million 0.59 -$11.23 million ($3.56) -0.24

OLB Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.2% of OLB Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Jumia Technologies has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OLB Group has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jumia Technologies and OLB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 1 0 3 0 2.50 OLB Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.39%. Given Jumia Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than OLB Group.

Summary

Jumia Technologies beats OLB Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumia Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including phones, electronics, home and living, fashion, beauty, and fast-moving consumer goods; and various digital lifestyle services, such as utility bills payment, airtime recharge, gaming and entertainment, and transport ticketing, as well as financial services comprising micro-loans, insurance, and savings products. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About OLB Group

(Get Free Report)

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.