Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s previous close.

BANF has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BancFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

BancFirst Stock Up 1.2%

BANF stock opened at $117.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.56 and its 200-day moving average is $119.77. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.77.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.76 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 25.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,326,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 648.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after buying an additional 142,232 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 73.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 69,192 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 1,205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 34,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,966,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Corporation is a regional banking holding company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. As the largest state?chartered bank in Oklahoma, BancFirst offers a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Its core business activities include commercial and consumer banking, mortgage lending, treasury management, equipment financing and electronic banking solutions.

The bank operates a network of more than 60 branches across Oklahoma, serving urban centers such as Oklahoma City and Tulsa, as well as rural communities throughout the state.

