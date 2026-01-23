Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Position Cut by Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE

Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,673 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.4% of Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $140,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after buying an additional 3,931,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,008,000 after buying an additional 538,659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,413,000 after acquiring an additional 146,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,847,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,529,000 after acquiring an additional 399,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $633.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $640.16. The stock has a market cap of $847.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $627.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $609.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

